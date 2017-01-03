B&B pushes VW Golf GTI Clubsport to 353 kW

The Golf GTI Clubsport is a quick car on its own, but the tuners over at B&B Automobiltechnik had it in mind that it was in need of a lot more power; 158 kW more to be exact.

In order to achieve this staggering power figure of 353 kW, B&B has implemented a special turbocharger and modified the air intake system. Extra cooling and fueling have also been catered for.

A race exhaust system with sports catalytic converter is also included to provide more drama to the experience. Smaller power kits are available in lower stages for those who just want a light bump in performance.

The modification also sees a 30 mm drop in ride height thanks to the coilover suspension kit. Stopping power has also been improved through the implementation of a high performance brake system with 370 mm disks on the front wheels.

Despite having a lot more power than the Mercedes-AMG A45 or Audi RS3, the B&B Clubsport can only lay down a 0-100 km/h time of 4,5 seconds which means that traction might be a bit of issue for this particular car (Albeit this is a big improvement from the standard 6,3 seconds). Top speed has also been increased to 285 km/h.

These modifications are also available for the Clubsport S.