Bentley Continental Supersports boasts 1 017 N.m.

Along with 522 kW sourced from the 6,0-litre W12 engine, that makes the new Continental Supersports the most powerful Bentley to ever roll off the production line. This results in a 0-100 km/h time of 3,5 seconds and a top speed of 336 km/h. (The soft top model boasts a 3,7 seconds acceleration time and a 330 km/h top speed).

Although this retains the engine found in the previous model, it benefits from a new set of high-performance turbos and other engine components such as the charge-air cooling system, cranktrain and conrod bearings.

In order to distribute this power, an efficient torque vectoring system has been implemented to the all-wheel drive system, providing it with a 60% rear-bias. Carbon ceramic brakes and a stiffer dynamic suspension cater for the much required handling and stopping power.

The implementation of these brakes along with the 21-inch forged alloy and titanium exhaust system contribute to a 25 kg loss of weight, further adding to its dynamic personality.

Exterior and interior styling is rather restricted, as there isn’t a vast array of colour combinations to choose from but certain packages are available to make it more bespoke. Having said that, the Continental Supersports can be handed over to Bentley’s in-house bespoke detailers, Mulliner for those who wish for a more unique example.