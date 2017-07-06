Bentley ‘doesn’t have the pedigree’ – Land Rover exec

Land Rover’s outspoken design boss has confirmed that Range Rover is open to building a Bentley Bentayga rival, adding that its Crewe-based counterpart “doesn’t have the pedigree and authenticity in that particular sector”.

According to Automotive News, design chief Gerry McGovern was asked whether Land Rover would consider creating a new flagship to compete against the Bentayga.

“Why not? We’ve realised that the Range Rover has got this big expanse across its price range, so it’s not a very big step to get into Bentayga country,” McGovern argued.

He added that if the Whitley-based brand were to enter this segment, it would have a clear advantage over its fellow British manufacturer.

“Bentley doesn’t have the pedigree and authenticity in that particular sector. We’ve got unquestionable pedigree,” he said.

McGovern went on to confirm that plans were in place to increase the number of Range Rover models beyond the current four, explaining that an overlap in size would not bother him in the slightest.

“I would argue you could have two Range Rovers exactly the same size, but if they had two personalities then they would both have equal appeal but to different customers,” he said.