Bentley expands SA range: new model pricing here

Bentley Motors South Africa has added two new derivatives to its ever-expanding local range.

The Flying Spur V8 S is the first of the two local newcomers from the Crewe-based company, and is positioned between the standard V8 and the range-topping W12.

The S-badged variant conjures up 388 kW and 680 N.m from its 4,0-litre turbocharged, eight-cylinder heart (some 15 kW and 20 N.m more than the base model), galloping from standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 4,9 seconds.

The Bentley Flying Spur V8 S is priced at R3 861 000, which works out to R239 000 more than the standard V8. It benefits from a revised suspension set-up, as well as a smattering of subtle styling upgrades.

Meanwhile, the local Mulsanne range has also been broadened with the addition of an EWB (elongated wheelbase) variant, predictably dubbed the Mulsanne EWB.

This serves as the new flagship in the Mulsanne range, and is thus positioned above the standard Mulsanne and the Mulsanne Speed. It boasts some 250 mm of extra legroom in the rear as well as extended rear doors.

A 6,8-litre turbocharged V8 provides the rear wheels with 377 kW and 1 020 N.m, which translates to a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5,5 seconds, two-tenths slower than the lighter base model (the Mulsanne Speed, of course, makes a little more power and is thus quicker to three figures).

The Bentley Mulsanne EWB is priced at R7 384 000, commanding a hefty R1 232 000 premium over the base model.

In addition, we can expect the Bentley Bentayga Diesel to join the W12-powered model in SA around the middle of 2017.