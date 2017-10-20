Bentley lures new CEO back from Jaguar Land Rover

Adrian Hallmark, the former global strategy director of Jaguar Land Rover, has officially been announced as the new chairman and CEO at Bentley Motors.

At the start of February 2018, Hallmark will replace Wolfgang Dürheimer, who the Crewe-based brand said would “continue to take a key role advising Volkswagen Group motorsport”.

The 55-year-old Hallmark is, however, not unfamiliar with the Volkswagen Group. He had previously held positions at Porsche, Volkswagen, Saab and indeed Bentley itself. At the latter, he played a key role in the introduction of the Continental GT in 2003 as the firm’s board member for sales, marketing and PR.

“I am delighted to welcome Adrian Hallmark back to the Volkswagen Group, and back to Bentley Motors. He brings a wealth of international automotive experience coupled with a deep understanding of the Bentley brand and I am confident he will lead this extraordinary British company to even greater success,” said Matthias Müller, CEO of the VW Group.

A month before Hallmark officially takes the helm, three other new appointments – all from Porsche – will be made by Bentley. Werner Tietz will become member of the board for engineering, Chris Craft will take the role of board member for sales and marketing and Astrid Fontaine will be named member of the board for people, digitalisation and IT.