Bentley reveals motorsport-inspired Continental 24

This week, Bentley will compete in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring for the third consecutive time. To celebrate, it has revealed the limited edition Bentley Continental 24, which is based on the Supersports model and features a GT3-inspired colour scheme both inside and out.

The livery, which covers the bonnet, roof and bootlid, can be specced in either St James Red or Monaco Yellow over the Black Crystal base coat. A single-coat, no-cost option is also available.

The colour scheme continues with the stripe on the lower end of the door (complete with “Continental 24” lettering) and the two-tone 21-inch alloy wheels. The door mirrors, meanwhile, gain a carbon-fibre finish.

The two-tone colour scheme in the cabin is a bit more subtle. Sections of the seat, steering wheel and door trims gain accented colouring reflecting the exterior scheme, while “Continental 24” logos are embedded on the headrests.

Being based on the Supersports, the Bentley Continental 24 is fitted with the titanic twin-turbo 6,0-litre W12 engine delivering 522 kW and 1 017 N.m of torque to all four wheels through an eight-speed torque converter, granting its 2,3-tonne body a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 3,5 seconds and a top speed of 336 km/h.

The Bentley Continental 24 will be limited to (you guessed it) 24 units, for the European market only. Prices will start at €250 000 (about R3,72-million).