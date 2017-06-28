‘Black Fire’ versions of BMW X5 M, X6 M heading to SA!

BMW has revealed two new special edition versions of the X5 M and X6 M. Meet the new Black Fire Edition models…

BMW South Africa says it plans to bring in 25 units (ten of the X5 M and 15 of the X6 M) of these new special editions, set to be available locally in October 2017.

The Munich-based automaker says the Black Fire derivatives are each finished in Sapphire Black Metallic, a paintjob complemented by the black, M-badged double kidney with (black) bars.

These special models furthermore feature 21-inch M alloy wheels (in, you guessed it, black), shod with mixed-sized tyres. Carbon-fibre mirror-caps are another distinguishing exterior factor.

Inside, you’ll find electric M seats with integrated headrests trimmed in fine-grain Merino leather, in contrasting black and Mugello Red. The red seams on the leather upholstery are repeated on the central console.

The headliner is finished in anthracite, while much of the interior trim is trimmed with piano black panels. The “Edition Black Fire” logo adorns the right side of the interior trim on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Under the bonnet, though, nothing has changed. Each model is still powered by a raucous 4,4-litre V8 worth 423 kW and 750 N.m, allowing a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,2 seconds. The rear-bias xDrive four-wheel drive system and an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission come standard.