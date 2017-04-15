Black magic! Maserati launches Ghibli ‘Nerissimo’…

The Maserati Ghibli is a special car in its own right, but now the Italian automaker has created 450 special edition models for the North American market.

The newcomer is called the Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition and it adopts a dark exterior theme (Nerissimo means “extremely black” in Italian, according to Maserati).

This special edition features trim painted in black, and includes a set of gloss-black Urano 20-inch alloy wheels, complete with red brake calipers.

Unsurprisingly, the interior is predominately black as well, but also gains red contrast stitching and special sport pedals. A plaque of authenticity is located in the centre console.

All Ghibli Nerissimo Edition models also gain blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors and remote start as standard.

The twin-turbo 3,0-litre V6 (mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission) has not received any upgrades, meaning it will still deliver 258 kW in the standard model and 301 kW for the S derivative.

The Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition starts at $78 500 (about R1 060 000), which is considerably less than what South Africans have to pay for the Ghibli 650, which kicks off at R1,6-million…