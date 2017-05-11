BMW 1 Series receives a mild facelift

BMW has just revealed details for its facelifted 1 Series. The update consists of some interior revisions as well as five new alloy wheel designs and two new exterior colours. The engine lines will remain the same but, some markets will have the added option of xDrive for the higher-end models.

The exterior remains unchanged but there is a Shadow Edition which features a new colour and wheel combination.

The biggest change made to the interior is the new instrument panel which aims to place more of a focus on the driver. The centre console now makes use of a high gloss finish while window switches are finished with a chrome trim. Other minor inclusions consist of a roll cover for the cup holders and redesigned air vents.

Interior options have also been expanded. A new Cognac Dakota leather upholstery is added to the palette along with Pearl Chrome accents. There’s also some new contrast stitching.

The latest iDrive infotainment operating system has also been added to the 1 Series and is controlled through an 8,8-inch touchscreen display if navigation is selected as an option.

The aforementioned special edition for the 1 Series applies to the Sport Line, M Sport and M140i. On this, the kidney grille frame and LED headlamp inserts and wheels are painted in black. The taillamps have also been darkened to accentuate the shadow theme while the exterior is finished in Seaside Blue.

The new 1 Series will be available to order from July with deliveries taking place in September. As per our current local line-up, only the 5-door models will be available. The xDrive option will not be making its way here, either.