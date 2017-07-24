BMW 7 Series ’40 Jahre’ heads to SA in limited numbers

BMW has taken the wraps off the limited-run 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre ahead of its world debut at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show.

The Munich-based automaker says it will build just 200 units of the special edition model, with each example tailored to individual customer specifications at the BMW Dingolfing plant. South Africa will receive five units in the fourth quarter of 2017, all in M760Li xDrive form. The price? Some R3 085 900 (or about R366 000 more than the, er, “standard” M760Li).

Elsewhere, the anniversary edition model (which follows a similar theme to the M3 30 Jahre Special Edition released last year) will be offered in either standard or long wheelbase form, in conjunction with any of the six-, eight- and twelve-cylinder engines currently available for the BMW 7 Series. A plug-in hybrid version will also be on offer.

The 40 Jahre can be specified in either Frozen Silver metallic or Petrol Mica metallic. The M Aerodynamics Package, high-gloss Shadow Line and 20-inch light alloy wheels will be standard fitment, while an edition signet has been added to the B-pillar and door-sills.

Full Merino fine-grain leather trim will be offered in various colour combinations. All 40 Jahre models will be fitted with comfort seats at the front and rear, while another edition signet is sited on the facia ahead of the front passenger.

Of course, all options from the range of special equipment for the BMW 7 Series will also be available should the customer wish to upgrade the configuration even further…