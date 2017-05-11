BMW 8 Series teased with low-slung silhouette

At the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este held on the shores of lake Como in Italy towards the end of May, BMW usually shows off a pure concept design not intended for production. The Gran Lusso Coupe of 2013 is such an example and it was the vehicle that first started the 8 Series rumours.

This year, however, looks to be an exception … and that’s because BMW will raise the curtain on the new 8 Series Coupe Concept, a car that will, in slightly modified form, start rolling off the BMW production line in 2018.

This news came from BMW AG’s chairman of the board of management, Harald Krüger, at BMW’s annual general meeting. Krüger stated that the world would get an exclusive look at the 2018 BMW 8 Series through this concept, along with the release of the teaser image depicted above.

“The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up – a slice of pure automotive fascination,” said Krüger, adding that the concept car would embody “uncompromising dynamics and contemporary luxury”.

Rather than ending up as a replacement for the 6 Series Coupé that was recently discontinued, it’s more likely this will be an all-new range based on BMW’s 7 Series sedan. You can also expect a convertible to follow in 2019, and we believe that an M8 performance version is under consideration, too.