BMW and Alpina join forces to create this B6 GC

It’s very rare for us to see manufacturers and tuners working together on a project but for this one-of-a-kind B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition the two houses joined forces. This custom 6 Series will not be sold, in fact the only way to obtain it is through a raffle.

As far as appearances are concerned the B6 GC adopts the traditional metallic blue Alpina body paint and a set of Alpina Classic alloy wheels. The cabin is upholstered with opal white full Merino leather. Opal white contrast stitching is also executed on the hand-finished steering wheel while the floor mats are finished with piping of the same shade.

Topping off the interior is an array of Alpina logos found on the headrests and steering wheel. There’s also a BMW CCA Edition 01/01 plaque to authenticate this as a special edition model.

Powering the B6 GC is a bespoke twin-turbo 4,4-litre V8 pushing 447 kW and 800 N.m to the rear which grants it a 0-100 km/h time of just over 3,6 seconds and a top speed of 319 km/h. Extra sound is provided by a titanium exhaust system finished with carbon fibre extensions on the tips.