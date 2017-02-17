BMW and Lego join forces to make … a hoverbike

Lego Technic, which has become quite a popular line for the Danish toy manufacturer, has joined forces with BMW Motorrad to recreate the latter’s R 1200 GS Adventure motorcycle.

But the 603-piece model kit is not merely a detailed reproduction of the best-selling bike, complete with working front-wheel suspension, universal shaft drive and a moving two-cylinder boxer engine, each of which is set in motion when the motorcycle is moved.

Functioning as a two-in-one kit, the parts can also be used to create an alternative model, called the Hover Ride Design Concept.

This concept is described as a “fictitious model”, but it clearly incorporates the BMW Motorrad design DNA, while also drawing on the sort of style for which Lego Technic has become known.

Interestingly, the BMW Junior Company Munich, a unit in which trainees from diverse departments work together in projects “entrepreneurially”, also became involved in the project.

Those working on this particular project were in their second to fourth years of training and used the serial-production parts of the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure to build a life-size model of the Hover Ride concept, which is currently on display at Lego World in Copenhagen.