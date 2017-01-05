BMW autonomous Personal CoPilot detailed.

The BMW 5 Series was just recently released but there seems to already be a fully autonomous version of it. Revealed at CES in Las Vegas, the BMW Personal CoPilot is essentially an autonomous prototype that is just about ready for the road.

The autonomous setup works through the 5 Series’s on-board computer in order to keep track of blindspots, lane keeping and front and rear collisions. Along with this is the Open Mobility Cloud service which uses your personal data to keep track of appointments and calculate the most efficient route to said events.

While the car does all of the work, passengers will have access to services such as Amazon Prime to keep themselves occupied during transit. To create a more cinematic effect, the car will also dim the interior through the window blinds.

Gesture controls from the 7 Series find its way in this model as well as the Mirosoft Cortana AI to manage the voice commands.

Rounding off the Personal CoPilot is the Robot Valet Parking service which does exactly what you might expect it to. You step out of the car when you reach your destination, trust it to park itself and then summon it back to the pick up spot via a smartphone app.

BMW hopes to offer this package as an option by 2021.