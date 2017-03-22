BMW boss promises ‘biggest model offensive ever’

BMW Group CEO Harald Krüger says the German automaker will unveil as many as 40 new or revamped models over the next two years.

This, according to the Munich-based automaker’s boss, will be the group’s “biggest model offensive ever”.

In 2016, Mercedes-Benz grabbed the global luxury sales crown from its German rival, and BMW’s new strategy is likely at least partly a response to this.

“We are launching the biggest model offensive ever,” Krüger said, according to Automotive News. “We have started a transformation unlike anything our company has seen before.”

The new BMW X2 and the long-awaited X7 (in 2018) to top the brand’s ever-popular SUV range will be included in the deluge of 40 new or updated variants coming in the next 24 months.

The eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom will arrive late in 2017, while BMW Motorrad customers can also look forward as many as 14 new or revised models this year alone. No mention of new Mini products was made.

Krüger explained that the plan was to make BMW “the strongest brand in this [the luxury] segment and significantly increase our sales volumes and revenues here by 2020”.