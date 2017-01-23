BMW design chief has reportedly quit the brand…

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Karim Habib
Karim Habib, head of design at BMW.
January 23rd 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

Karim Habib, head of design at BMW, is reportedly leaving the Munich-based automaker.

Although BMW has yet to announce the news, Automotive News Europe says a company source has confirmed Habib’s imminent departure, after auto motor sport first broke the story.

It is not yet clear whether the 46-year-old has accepted a position with another automaker.

Habib assumed the role of head of design at BMW in 2012, reporting to BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk.

A Canadian designer of Lebanese descent, Habib has been with BMW since 1998 (although he did spend a short stint at Mercedes-Benz between 2008 and 2010).

Last year, Anders Warming left the post of head of design at Mini, while Benoit Jacob quit as chief designer at BMW i. Automotive News Europe reports that both positions remain vacant.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: /

Long-term test: BMW i3 REx

BMW i3 REx rear
January 20th 2017Terence Steenkamp

Long-term test (Introduction): BMW i3 REx “May I please borrow the i3 over lunch?” “Are you taking the i3 tonight?” “Who will be using the i3 this weekend?” I’ve been bombarded with thes...

Read More