BMW design chief has reportedly quit the brand…

Karim Habib, head of design at BMW, is reportedly leaving the Munich-based automaker.

Although BMW has yet to announce the news, Automotive News Europe says a company source has confirmed Habib’s imminent departure, after auto motor sport first broke the story.

It is not yet clear whether the 46-year-old has accepted a position with another automaker.

Habib assumed the role of head of design at BMW in 2012, reporting to BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk.

A Canadian designer of Lebanese descent, Habib has been with BMW since 1998 (although he did spend a short stint at Mercedes-Benz between 2008 and 2010).

Last year, Anders Warming left the post of head of design at Mini, while Benoit Jacob quit as chief designer at BMW i. Automotive News Europe reports that both positions remain vacant.