BMW drops fresh Z4 roadster concept teaser image

Late in July, BMW released a teaser image of a concept set be unveiled at the upcoming 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. And now a fresh, second teaser confirms what we first thought: the vehicle to be shown off will be a Z4 concept.

The low-resolution teaser image, which the Munich brand shared on various social media platforms, shows the roadster concept sporting wide kidney grilles, sweptback headlamps and muscular rear fenders.

The production version of the Z4 concept will share its platform with the upcoming Toyota Supra, with the German and Japanese automakers having spent the past few years co-developing their new sportscars.

The last Z4 (E89 generation) went out of production in the middle of 2016, with the new model expected to hit the market in 2018.