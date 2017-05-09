BMW has stopped building the 6 Series coupé – report

A fresh report out of the United States suggests that BMW has quietly stopped building the 6 Series coupé.

According to Road & Track, which cites a BMW spokesperson, production of the Munich-based automaker’s F13 6 Series coupé ended as long ago as February. Interestingly, the report also implies that the convertible (F12) and gran coupé (F06) version of the 6 Series are still rolling off the assembly line in Dingolfing.

So, will the 6 Series coupé be replaced? Well, recent rumours suggest that BMW has plans to revive the 8 Series nameplate for this purpose, although there has also been talk of the 6 Series badge surviving, albeit bearing a Gran Turismo suffix (to replace the outgoing 5 Series GT).

In addition, earlier rumours pointed to the possibility of the 6 Series being repositioned as a rival to the likes of the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT coupé.

Ultimately, however, it’s all mere speculation. We’ll just have to wait to see what the Bavarian giant has planned.

In the meantime, from a local point of view, it’s interesting to note that all three 6 Series body styles are currently still included on BMW SA’s latest price-list as well as on the brand’s website.