BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black confirmed for SA

The BMW i8 PHEV sportscar arrived in South Africa in March 2015 and, since then, 288 have been sold. Celebrating its success here, BMW SA has confirmed that 12 i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition models will be offered at R2 160 300 a pop (R145 000 more than the standard model).

This latest limited-run version decks out the i8 in a special black paint accompanied by grey metallic highlights and 20-inch W-Spoke style BMW i light alloy wheels.

The interior gets some revisions, too. While retaining the new-age cabin layout, the seats and centre console adopt bright-yellow-and-anthracite contrast stitching. The seatbelts and floor mats are finished in grey. Said floor mats boast black leather piping with yellow highlights, and the gear shifter and central control unit top off the package with a black ceramic finish. Protonic Frozen Black lettering on the door sills adds a finishing touch.

The i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition retains BMW’s turbo-triple 1,5-litre engine mated with a 96 kW electric motor that results in a 266 kW and 570 N.m of torque, resulting in a 0-100 km/h time of 4,4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

What’s more, in December, three BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow Editions will come to SA.