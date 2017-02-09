BMW lures Bugatti Veyron designer from VW Group

Last month, we reported that Karim Habib had vacated his position as head of design at BMW. And now the Munich-based automaker has announced that Jozef Kabaň has effectively replaced him.

BMW said in a statement that the 44-year-old Kabaň – the man behind the design of the Bugatti Veyron – would be responsible for design for the core BMW brand. Domagoj Dukec, meanwhile, has been promoted to head up the design team for both BMW i and BMW M vehicles.

Kabaň and Dukec will report to chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk.

Kabaň, from Slovakia, previously held various positions in the Volkswagen Group, while the 41-year-old Dukec has been with the BMW Group since 2010.

“I am looking forward to this strengthening of the BMW Group design team,” said Van Hooydonk.

“Both Jozef Kabaň and Domagoj Dukec bring the experience, talent and vision we need for the future direction of our design.”

Van Hooydonk went on to wish Habib well.

“We naturally respect Karim Habib’s decision and wish him every success in his new business endeavours.”