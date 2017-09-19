BMW M won’t follow AMG and build ‘halo’ hypercar

The head of BMW M says the high-performance division has no interest in building a halo hypercar to rival the Mercedes-AMG Project One.

BMW M boss Frank Van Meel told motoring.com.au that he had no intention of building a limited-run halo car.

“We are trying to make cars for customers and trying to reach as many customers as possible. To build a car for 200 people would not be our main target,” he told the Australian publication, making reference to the Project One, which will be limited to 275 units worldwide.

“Instead of having one flagship, very small – but let’s say very highlighted – flagship, we would rather have an armada of very fast vessels to attack a broader range of possible customer groups.”

Van Meel added that the brand likewise had no plans to build models to compete with Mercedes-AMG’s range of GT vehicles.

“It could be possible because we do have the engineering power. But, on the other hand, if you look at the tradition of M, we came from being the first company picking a series production car and making a high-performance car out of that.

“That was copied by a lot of other companies, also AMG. That’s what we stand for and what we grew with and what is expected from us.

“Of course, there is always the question ‘can’t you do this or that because someone else has this or that’. I don’t see the need for M to make such a very niche product, because I think also M is the ultimate driving machine and I don’t need something to make clear that we really are the ultimate driving machine.

“We have M2 to X6 M to say that is the ultimate driving machine. I don’t need a halo car to bring out the message,” he insisted.