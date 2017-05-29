BMW production in SA hit by supply issues – report

The BMW Group will reportedly halt production in South Africa and China – after doing the same in Leipzig in Germany – due to a supply issue.

According to Bloomberg, the German automaker is facing a shortage of steering parts from an unnamed Italian supplier.

The report added that production at Rosslyn and Shenyang was likely to “stop for a day” due to the issue. BMW spokesperson Michael Rebstock told the publication that production of the 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series and 4 Series would be affected.

We approached BMW South Africa for comment, and manager for group product communications, Edward Makwana, had the following to say:

“We can confirm that due to an interruption within the supply chain, the production of the BMW Group is currently facing irregularity with the delivery of some components,” Makwana told CARmag.co.za.

“This has led to a production stop at BMW Group Plant Leipzig in Germany and Plant Rosslyn. The purchase and production logistics divisions are currently working on a solution. We will update you on any further developments regarding BMW Group Plant Rosslyn and other production facilities,” he added.

Plant Rosslyn currently builds the 3 Series sedan, but announced a R6-billion injection in late 2015 to switch to production of the next-generation BMW X3.