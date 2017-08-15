BMW releases teaser of the new all-wheel-drive M5…

BMW M5 teaser
A (blurry) still image from the teaser video shows the front of the new BMW M5.
August 15th 2017Ryan Bubear

BMW has taken to social media to release a short teaser video of the new, all-wheel-drive M5 ahead of its full reveal, likely later this month.

The ten-second clip provides us with a glimpse of the F90-generation M5 – in “First Edition” guise – blasting along a desert road.

The (sadly low-resolution) video provides a fleeting look at the new performance sedan’s front end, one of its front alloys and a brake calliper. Oh, and we also get a quick taste of the new M5’s exhaust note.

What’s under the bonnet? Well, the Munich-based automaker has already confirmed that power will come from a turbocharged 4,4‑litre V8 engine, which will feed all four corners (via an eight-speed automatic transmission) thanks to a new, switchable M-specific xDrive system. And, yes, it will have a so-called drift mode…

The video also suggests that the new BMW M5 will be fully revealed on August 21.

Watch the teaser below…

Tagged in: /