BMW reveals mild facelift for full 4 Series family

BMW has revealed a subtle facelift for its 4 Series range, comprising updated styling and revised suspension.

The mid-cycle update applies to the coupé, convertible and gran coupé. The engine line-up – which was tweaked back in May 2016 – remains unchanged.

Look closely, and you may notice the restyled LED headlights, which replace the xenon units on the outgoing range. In addition, all models will now be equipped with LED front foglamps as standard. Other styling changes include modified air intakes, fresh LED rear lights and a new rear apron.

Inside, highlights include new trim detailing and a centre console finished in high-gloss black. The instrument panel gains double stitching, while three new upholstery colours have been added to the palette.



There are also two new exterior paint finishes (Snapper Rocks Blue and Sunset Orange), which are both exclusive to the new BMW 4 Series family. In addition, fresh wheel designs have been added.

BMW says the updated coupé and gran coupé now offer a stiffer suspension set-up, claiming that the new configuration delivers “even sportier handling without any loss of ride comfort”.

The update, of course, also applies to the BMW M4 Coupé and M4 Convertible.