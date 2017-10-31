BMW reveals special ‘M3 30 Years American Edition’…

BMW has taken the wraps off a special one-off called the M3 30 Years American Edition at SEMA 2017.

Created by BMW Group Designworks to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the M3 in the United States, the German brand says this one-off “is expected to be available for purchase” after the show. No word yet on exactly how much it will cost…

Somewhat predictably, the M3 30 Years American Edition features a colour theme dominated by red, white and blue. That exterior hue is actually called Frozen Red II Metallic, and BMW says it pays tribute to the Henna Red used on the M3 in the 1980s.

The one-off started life as a BMW M3 Competition Package, interestingly fitted with a six-speed manual transmission (a gearbox no longer offered on the M3 here in South Africa). The special M Performance alloys (19-inch up front and 20-inch at the rear) wear a gold colour inspired by the M3 E30 Warsteiner DTM racing wheels, and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Other visual cues include M roof stripes and a “30th Anniversary” graphic applied to the rear sunshade.

Inside, that tri-tone colour scheme is blindingly obvious, with the Opal White Merino leather providing a base for plenty of red stripes (in Mugello Red Merino leather) and bold blocks of blue (in Fjord Blue Merino leather).

In addition, a handful of M Performance parts have been thrown at the M3 30 Years American Edition, from the adjustable M Performance sports suspension (with shock absorbers featuring contrasting red coil springs) that allows the driver to drop the ride height between 5 and 20 mm, to the M Performance rear wing fashioned from carbon-fibre.

Lastly, BMW has added an M Performance exhaust system with a titanium rear silencer, complete with a pair of 93 mm dual tailpipe finishers made from carbon…