BMW reveals X6 M Sport Edition and X5 Special Edition

BMW has taken the wraps off two new special-edition models: the X6 M Sport Edition and the X5 Special Edition.

The Long Beach Blue metallic exterior paint shade and carbon-fibre interior trim strips are exclusive elements of the M Sport Edition package for the BMW X6 (with Carbon Black and Mineral White metallic paint finishes available as alternatives).

The X6 M Sport Edition also adds all of the equipment features of the M Sport package as well as exclusive 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke design, with mixed-size run-flat tyres. Should you wish to further set your vehicle apart, the Munich-based automaker offers 21-inch M light-alloys as an option.

All engine variants of the X6, bar the M50d, will be available in M Sport Edition specification.

And the BMW X5 Special Edition? Well, this model combines the M Sport package with Dakota leather trim, including heated seats for the driver and front passenger. Alcantara/leather upholstery with M badging on the seat leather is available as an alternative at no extra cost.

The X5 Special Edition also comes with sun protection glass and the multifunctional instrument display (although the latter is not available for the xDrive40e derivative). Special BMW Individual extended Merino leather upholstery in five colour variants is available as an option.

BMW says all variants of the X5 will be available in Special Edition guise, again with the exception of the M50d model.

We’ll update this story once we hear whether or not these special-edition models are destined for South Africa…