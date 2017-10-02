BMW SA invests R160m more ahead of X3 production

BMW Group South Africa has announced the investment of an additional R160-million in Plant Rosslyn ahead of the start of production of the new X3.

The fresh investment is in addition to the R6-billion announced back in November 2015.

The local arm of the Munich-based automaker says the latest investment will raise the factory’s maximum production capacity from 71 000 units to 76 000 units, which leaves the plant with “excellent potential” to hit the highest volume ever in its 44-year history.

Production at Plant Rosslyn will transition from the 3 Series to the X3 in the first half of 2018. Interestingly, the new X3 will be produced for the local market and later also exported to Europe.

BMW SA says “supplier development and localisation strategies are in progress”, adding that it is “confident that the BMW X3 will be more localised than the current BMW 3 Series”.

“We are greatly encouraged by the amazing performance of our BMW X-models around the world. This growth trend supports our decision to produce the BMW X3 in South Africa,” said Tim Abbott, CEO BMW Group South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The potential for the future is exciting as ultimately production volume is determined by global demand for our products.”