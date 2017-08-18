BMW says Concept Z4 is ‘an all-out driving machine’

We’ve already had a good look at the BMW Concept Z4 courtesy of an online leak, but now the Munich-based automaker has officially unveiled the show car at the Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach.

BMW says the roadster design study offers a look ahead to the production Z4 – developed alongside the upcoming Toyota Supra – that we can expect to see within a year.

“The BMW Concept Z4 in an all-out driving machine,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice-president BMW Group Design.

Unfortunately, however, the firm has yet to reveal what’s under the bonnet.

“Stripping the car back to the bare essentials allows the driver to experience all the ingredients of motoring pleasure with supreme directness. This is total freedom on four wheels.”

The show car sports the brand’s latest styling direction, as first seen on the 8 Series concept.

“The BMW Concept Z4 expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details. From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion,” added Van Hooydonk.

The concept is finished in Energetic Orange and rides on 20-inch light-alloy wheels with a two-tone, double-spoke design.