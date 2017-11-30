BMW says ‘more powerful’ M5 coming to tackle E63 S

The vice-president of the BMW M division has confirmed that a “more powerful” version of the new M5 super-saloon is on the way, and that it has the Mercedes-AMG E63 S firmly in its sights.

Dirk Hacker told motoring.com.au that the Munich-based automaker’s new, F90-generation M5, which makes 441 kW and 750 N.m from its 4,4-litre V8, isn’t the model to compare directly with the E63 S derivative, which employs a 4,0-litre V8 worth 450 kW and 850 N.m. This despite the fact that the two share a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 3,4 seconds.

“The new M5 Competition is the right car with which to make this comparison,” Hacker told the Australian publication. “For sure, we will have a more powerful M5 coming,” he confirmed, before adding that the more extreme version of the all-wheel-drive sedan will be introduced in 2018.

“This [model] will not just be about power; it will be a complete upgrade of the package. More sporty, more fast … and even better performing on the racetrack,” Hacker said.

Of course, the German brand has already given us a taste of what to expect from an M5 Competition (in terms of looks and accessories, at least) by lathering the super-saloon in M Performance Parts (as pictured above).

Expect the new BMW M5 to hit South Africa in the first quarter of 2018.