BMW to offer new Z4 M40i flagship in two outputs?

Reports suggest the flagship Z4 M40i (concept pictured here) will make around 287 kW.
In August, BMW took the wraps off its Concept Z4, previewing the next-generation roadster from Munich. Now, a fresh report out of Europe suggests that the flagship derivative will be offered in two power outputs.

The production version of the Z4 – developed alongside the upcoming Toyota Supra – is expected to be revealed in full next year. And, according to BMW Blog, the range will be topped by an M40i derivative (with no current plans for a full-fat M-badged variant).

Interestingly, the publication says two versions of this model are currently being developed. Both use BMW’s turbocharged 3,0-litre straight-six engine: a B58M1 model will apparently be worth 250 kW while a second B5801 version will reportedly make 287 kW.

As BMW Blog points out, the more powerful version of the engine may well indicate plans for a Competition Package model to sit at the very summit of the Z4 range.

And the rest of the Z4 line-up? Well, there’ll likely be a pair of turbocharged 2,0-litre four-cylinder engines, with the s20i serving up about 134 kW and the s30i worth around 186 kW.

    I hope that the range tops off with this 287kW version. Better if it is available, as stated in the article, with the Competition Package.

    There is no need for a crazy 300kW-400kW engine that car makers seem so hellbent on forcing into cars.

    It needs just enough power for the driver to confidently take full advantage of a well developed and built chassis.

    In my opinion, driver experience trumps robot-to-robot bragging rights.

    Since the early days great sports cars and roadsters are all about balance and of course looks.