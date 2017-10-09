BMW to offer new Z4 M40i flagship in two outputs?

In August, BMW took the wraps off its Concept Z4, previewing the next-generation roadster from Munich. Now, a fresh report out of Europe suggests that the flagship derivative will be offered in two power outputs.

The production version of the Z4 – developed alongside the upcoming Toyota Supra – is expected to be revealed in full next year. And, according to BMW Blog, the range will be topped by an M40i derivative (with no current plans for a full-fat M-badged variant).

Interestingly, the publication says two versions of this model are currently being developed. Both use BMW’s turbocharged 3,0-litre straight-six engine: a B58M1 model will apparently be worth 250 kW while a second B5801 version will reportedly make 287 kW.

As BMW Blog points out, the more powerful version of the engine may well indicate plans for a Competition Package model to sit at the very summit of the Z4 range.

And the rest of the Z4 line-up? Well, there’ll likely be a pair of turbocharged 2,0-litre four-cylinder engines, with the s20i serving up about 134 kW and the s30i worth around 186 kW.