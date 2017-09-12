BMW unveils Tesla-fighting i Vision Dynamics model

BMW has taken the wraps off its i Vision Dynamics concept in Frankfurt, providing a preview of a new electric model from the Munich-based brand, set to take the fight to Tesla.

Describing it as a “four-door Gran Coupé”, BMW says the electric powertrain serves up a 0-100 km/h time of 4,0 seconds.

While the German brand has not provided detailed specifications of the concept’s powertrain, it has confirmed a range of 600 km range and a top speed of 200 km/h.

As far as the looks go, the i Vision Dynamics concept strays from BMW’s current design philosophy, adding styling cues such as a flowing window profile (and thus no Hofmeister kink) and a radical reinterpretation of the kidney grille design. BMW hasn’t yet released images of the cabin, but you can expect the theme to be minimalist and eco-friendly, drawing cues from the current i3 and i8.

The automaker also announced that by 2025 it plans to offer 25 models with some sort of electrification, 12 of which will be pure electric vehicles.

“We are therefore electrifying the heart of the BMW brand and, at the same time, elevating BMW i into a totally new dimension,” said Harald Krüger, chairman of the board of management.