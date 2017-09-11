Brabus 900 G-Class develops a whopping 662 kW!

Meet the monstrous Mercedes-AMG G65 Brabus 900. Just 10 examples of this Babus-fettled Mercedes-AMG G65 will be tearing up the tarmac.

Under the aggressively styled bonnet, the V12 has been bored out to 6,3-litres and the outputs now translate to 662 kW and 1500 N.m; figures that lend Brabus the bragging rights to producing the most powerful V12 off-road vehicle ever. It must be mentioned, however, that the full available torque will not be available as the Bottrop-based tuner has electronically capped twisting force at 1200 Nm.

The G65 Brabus 900 will run the 0-100 km/h sprint in a scarcely believable 3,9 seconds and will continue on to an electronically limited top speed of 270 km/h.

In addition to a bold carbon-fibre body kit that stretches the G-Wagen 12 cm widthways, the exterior is further enhanced by massive 23-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in low profile Yokohama rubber. Brabus says that the large wheels are wrapped around “the biggest ever braking system created for an SUV”.

The interior offers a full suite of customizable options, from a built-in safe with an electrically powered drawer to cooled and heated cup holders.

The rear bench has been removed and replaced by two individual seats parted by a centre console housing a 4,3-inch touchscreen, similar to that seen in the opulent Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet.