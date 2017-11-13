Brabus juices up the Mercedes-AMG S63, Maybach S650

With the facelift of the current-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class range came a range of new engine options. And now Mercedes tuning specialist, Brabus, hasÂ seen fit to pump some more power out of the Mercedes-AMG S63â€™s twin-turbo V8 and the Maybach S650’s twin-turbo V12.

Thanks to the Brabus B40-700 PowerXtra performance upgrade, the tuned Mercedes-AMG S63 (renamed the Brabus 700) now delivers 515 kW and 950 N.m of torque from 3 500 r/min from its 4,0-litre engine. And that gives it a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 3,3 seconds.

The S63 furthermore gains an aerodynamic make-over, courtesy of a new front splitter, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. Brabus-designed forged alloy wheels complete the menacing appearance.

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 (called Brabus 900 in this guise), meanwhile, also gainÂ a spot of ECU tuning, as well as an increase in capacity from the stock 6,0 litres to 6,3 litres. The result is a stonking 662 kW and a whopping 1 500 N.m of torque from the 12-cylinder, which givesÂ the luxury barge a top speed of 350 km/h and a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 3,7 seconds (along with a fuel consumption of 17,1 L/100 km).

The Maybach gets a similar aerodynamic update, with a bespoke front splitter and rear diffuser part of the package. Added attitude is provided by the forged alloy wheels and circular quad-exhaust extensions.

Both models also feature redesigned interiors with custom leather upholstery and fresh trim for the facia and door panels.