Brabus ‘refines’ the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan

The latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class is already a rather refined executive sedan, but the German tuning house known as Brabus believes that it can take this level of luxury a step further, with this styling package.

This upgrade is for the Avantgarde and Exclusive models and includes a front splitter, a rear bumper with a diffuser and cutouts for the custom exhaust. An understated rear spoiler and 21-inch monoblock alloy wheels close off the exterior upgrade.

To make the large sedan appear sportier, the suspension has also been kitted out with sports springs, which drop the ride by 30 mm.

Additional interior equipment includes illuminated Brabus-branded steel scuff plates, aluminium trim and Mastik leather and Alcantara upholstery, which can be ordered in “any desired colour”.

Those who want their E-Class to be a little faster can opt for the performance packs, available throughout the range. Brabus tuning for the E350d, for example, will result in peak outputs of 227 kW and 720 N.m, which should allow it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5,7 seconds.