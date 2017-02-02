Bragging wagon: Mercedes-AMG reveals E63 S Estate

Earlier this week, BMW took the wraps off its new 5 Series Touring. Not to be outdone, Mercedes-Benz has revealed its high-performance E63 and E63 S estates, which combine big power with big space.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 4Matic+ Estate and E63 S 4Matic+ Estate – to use their full, somewhat cumbersome monikers – both employ Affalterbach’s familiar 4,0-litre V8 biturbo engine, linked to a fully variable all-wheel-drive system.

So, just like the saloon equivalent, the high-performance wagon can be had in two states of tune: the E63 offering 420 kW/750 N.m (with a dash from standstill to 100 km/h in 3,6 seconds) and the E63 S putting out 450 kW/850 N.m (completing the obligatory sprint in 3,5 seconds).

The E63 Estate employs a mechanical rear-axle limited-slip differential, while the S model comes with an electronically controlled version. Both differentials reduce the slip on the inside wheel when cornering, without control interventions in the braking system. Furthermore, the E63 S is fitted with dynamic engine mounts.

Both models feature nine-speed automatic transmissions, electromechanical speed-sensitive sports steering and a high-performance compound braking system (although the S gains larger discs on the front axle). In addition, carbon ceramic brakes will also be available as an option.

The two performance estates will make their official debuts at the Geneva Motor Show in March.