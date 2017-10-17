'Brand new' McLaren F1 for sale! Priced at...?

It seems to have become a regular occurrence these days: classic cars that are found with near-zero miles on the odometer. However, this McLaren seems to have a story to tell unlike any other F1 supercar.

Offered by reputable dealer Tom Hartley Junior in England, this Dandelion Yellow McLaren F1 has just 239 km on the clock, which according to the dealer represents the pre-delivery test mileage.

Chassis number 60 is basically brand new in every way. The cabin is still covered in the protective plastic and so is the luggage set. All the documents and tools are also available as well as the McLaren Cars watch.

This must surely be a dream car for the potential next client, right? Well, that could actually not be the whole truth.

It is never good for any car to not be driven at all. Although it is likely that parts such as the tyres might be replaced before delivery, if the new owner decides to actually drive the car, he could be in for a large bill.

It is likely that the engine’s gaskets will need replacing while every single piece of rubber in the drivetrain will also need upgrading. Then there is also the question of the condition of the fluids in the engine and all the filters in the various systems.

Should the next owner decide to keep the car in its current state, none of the above will be of any trouble, of course. Needless to say, the history of a car like this will surely divide opinion.

And the price? Well, the current owner will likely not accept any offers below $15,6-million (about R209-million), as that is what a 9 600-mile (15 500 km) McLaren F1 sold for at a Bonhams auction in August.