Bug lives! Refreshed VW Beetle hits SA in R-Line trim…

The Volkswagen Beetle is not dead yet. In fact, the facelifted model has finally arrived in South Africa, with just a single, limited edition variant (for now, anyway) replacing the outgoing five-derivative-strong local line-up.

Officially named the Volkswagen Beetle 1,4TSI R-Line Limited Edition, the local arm of the German automaker says this updated Bug will be available in “limited numbers” from participating dealers. The price? Some R419 000.

Boasting the brand’s popular R-Line exterior styling kit (which in this application includes sportier bumpers, 18-inch “Ravenna” alloys, black wheelarch extensions and high-gloss black trim for the side-mirror caps), the Beetle is powered by VW’s familiar 1,4-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which sends 110 kW and 250 N.m to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Three colours (Pure White, Tornado Red and Reflex Silver) are on offer, while the standard comfort package includes equipment such as cruise control and “Climatronic” air conditioning. A 6,5-inch colour touchscreen is also part of the deal.

Optional extras include a technology package (parking sensors and a flat tyre indicator for R4 650), panoramic tilt/slide sunroof (R11 500), uprated Fender sound system (R9 800) and a black roof (R2 150).