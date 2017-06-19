Bumblebee bakkie? Meet the Chevrolet S10 Trailboss…

Yes, we know it’s essentially an Isuzu KB (or indeed a Holden Colorado) underneath, but the Chevrolet S10 Trailboss recently unveiled in Argentina still managed to pique our interest (despite the fact that the brand is leaving SA at the end of 2017).

You see, it’s always interesting to see what type of pick-ups are offered overseas. And, after the Nissan Navara Attack concept was revealed last week, this is the latest example of a bakkie that won’t be offered in South Africa.

The S10 Trailboss is kitted out with a “range of original accessories” developed by Chevrolet to expand the vehicle’s off-road capability. Oh, and you would likely have noticed the Bumblebee-like paintwork (along with obligatory decals), too.

Chevy has also seen fit to equip the Trailboss with an LED lightbar as well as running boards, a roll bar and steps at the rear. In addition to the space on the load-bed, the bakkie also offers a luggage rack on the roof. All-terrain tyres (wrapped around 18-inch five-spokes) and a snorkel are furthermore included.

Inside, you’ll find plenty of orange stitching and a handful of “Trailboss” emblems, along with a high-end JBL sound system.

Although technically a concept, the Trailboss uses existing accessories and is based on the 2,8-litre turbodiesel (an engine offered in the KB in some other markets) model in LTZ 4×4 spec. So, that means no extra oomph from its oil-burning heart.