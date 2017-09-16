Can’t stretch to an M5? Check out this BMW M bike…

BMW has revealed a new special edition model. And it’s a bicycle. Yes, the Munich-based automaker has taken the wraps off its new BMW M Bike Limited Carbon Edition, finished in Marina Bay blue metallic paintwork.

The brand compares its latest bicycle to the BMW M5 sedan, mentioning that both demonstrate “exceptional dynamics and agility”. It even claims the new two-wheeler will “impress as an agile top-performing sports machine”.

This M Bike boasts a hydro-formed aluminium frame, while lightweight carbon is used for the fork, seat post and spacers. A set of 28 x 2,0 Continental CruiseContact tyres is standard fitment along with a hydraulic Shimano BR-M315 disc brake system.

Production is pegged at just 500 units, with each receiving a “Limited Carbon Edition” badge as well as a certificate to prove its authenticity.

The price? Some €1 400, which translates to around R21 940…