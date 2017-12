In this week’s episode, featuring Ian McLaren, Wilhelm Lutjeharms and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss Renault and Mercedes-Benz’s new 1,3-litre engine, the news that the next-generation Volkswagen Jetta not heading to SA, Isuzu’s MU-X being confirmed for local shores and the controversial design of the new McLaren Senna.

Renault-MB engine: 0:45

VW Jetta: 2:43

Isuzu MU-X: 8:05

McLaren Senna: 11:45