CAR Podcast, Episode 4
In today’s episode of the CAR Podcast, featuring Steve Smith, Wilhelm Lutjeharms, Ian McLaren and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the VW Scirocco being discontinued, BMW and Mercedes-Benz’s global sales race and the new Polestar 1 hybrid sportscar. We also get behind the wheel of the new BMW X3 and Porsche 911 GT3 and gain some inside information on the Mercedes-Benz classic centre in Stuttgart…
VW Scirocco – 0:49
Polestar 1 – 3:55
BMW vs Mercedes-Benz – 9:12
BMW X3 – 12:07
Mercedes-Benz Classics centre – 16:35
Porsche 911 GT3 – 24:25
Give us some feedback! Let us know what you want to hear on future podcasts and on which podcast platforms you’d like to see CAR Podcast…