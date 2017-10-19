CAR Podcast, Episode 4

In today’s episode of the CAR Podcast, featuring Steve Smith, Wilhelm Lutjeharms, Ian McLaren and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the VW Scirocco being discontinued, BMW and Mercedes-Benz’s global sales race and the new Polestar 1 hybrid sportscar. We also get behind the wheel of the new BMW X3 and Porsche 911 GT3 and gain some inside information on the Mercedes-Benz classic centre in Stuttgart…

VW Scirocco – 0:49

Polestar 1 – 3:55

BMW vs Mercedes-Benz – 9:12

BMW X3 – 12:07

Mercedes-Benz Classics centre – 16:35

Porsche 911 GT3 – 24:25

Give us some feedback! Let us know what you want to hear on future podcasts and on which podcast platforms you’d like to see CAR Podcast…