CAR Podcast, Episode 4

Volkswagen Scirocco
October 19th 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

In today’s episode of the CAR Podcast, featuring Steve Smith, Wilhelm Lutjeharms, Ian McLaren and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the VW Scirocco being discontinued, BMW and Mercedes-Benz’s global sales race and the new Polestar 1 hybrid sportscar. We also get behind the wheel of the new BMW X3 and Porsche 911 GT3 and gain some inside information on the Mercedes-Benz classic centre in Stuttgart…

VW Scirocco – 0:49
Polestar 1 – 3:55
BMW vs Mercedes-Benz – 9:12

BMW X3 – 12:07
Mercedes-Benz Classics centre – 16:35
Porsche 911 GT3 – 24:25

Give us some feedback! Let us know what you want to hear on future podcasts and on which podcast platforms you’d like to see CAR Podcast…

