CAR Podcast, Episode 5

Audi A7 Sportback for podcast
The new Audi A7 Sportback in Florett Silver...
October 26th 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

In today’s episode, featuring CAR’s Ian McLaren, Gareth Dean, Sudhir Matai and Wilhelm Lutjeharms, we discuss the new Audi A7 Sportback, the AA’s entry level vehicle safety report and the new Porsche 911 Carrera T. We also get behind the wheel of the new BMW M4 CS, Audi A8 50 TDI quattro and the Renault Captur Blaze.

AA entry level vehicle safety report – 1:11
Audi A7 Sportback – 4:47
Porsche 911 Carrera T – 8:02

BMW M4 CS – 11:50
Audi A8 50 TDI quattro – 16:45
Renault Captur Blaze – 21:02

