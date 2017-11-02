CAR Podcast, Episode 6

In this week’s episode, featuring Gareth Dean, Nicol Louw, Wilhelm Lutjuharms and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new BMW X2, Ferrari FXX-K Evo and updated Toyota Fortuner and Hilux range. We also get behind the wheel of the Range Rover Velar D300 HSE and Toyota Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 4×4 Auto and pay a visit to the Jaguar classic restoration centre in Coventry.

BMW X2 – 0:55

Ferrari FXX-K Evo – 5:28

Toyota Fortuner and Hilux updates – 10:10

Toyota Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 4×4 Automatic – 13:32

Range Rover Velar D300 HSE – 15:35

JLR classic restoration centre – 21:56