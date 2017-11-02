CAR Podcast, Episode 6

BMW X2 podcast
The new BMW X2...
November 2nd 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

In this week’s episode, featuring Gareth Dean, Nicol Louw, Wilhelm Lutjuharms and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new BMW X2, Ferrari FXX-K Evo and updated Toyota Fortuner and Hilux range. We also get behind the wheel of the Range Rover Velar D300 HSE and Toyota Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 4×4 Auto and pay a visit to the Jaguar classic restoration centre in Coventry.

BMW X2 – 0:55
Ferrari FXX-K Evo – 5:28
Toyota Fortuner and Hilux updates – 10:10
Toyota Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 4×4 Automatic – 13:32
Range Rover Velar D300 HSE –  15:35
JLR classic restoration centre – 21:56

