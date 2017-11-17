CAR Podcast, Episode 7
- Image gallery
- Video
In this week’s episode, featuring CAR’s Ian McLaren, Nicol Louw, Sudhir Matai and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new Ford Ranger Raptor, the 10 best-selling passenger cars in SA for October and the new BMW M3 CS. We also get behind the wheel of the Audi RS5 and TT RS, Porsche Cayenne S and Lamborghini Huracán Performante.
Ford Ranger Raptor – 0:45
10 best-selling passenger vehicles in SA – 4:54
BMW M3 CS – 10:37
Audi RS5 & TT RS – 14:01
Porsche Cayenne S – 20:37
Lamborghini Huracán Performante – 25:06