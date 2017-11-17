CAR Podcast, Episode 7

BMW M3 CS
In episode 7, we discuss the new BMW M3 CS ... and more.
November 17th 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

 

 

In this week’s episode, featuring CAR’s Ian McLaren, Nicol Louw, Sudhir Matai and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new Ford Ranger Raptor, the 10 best-selling passenger cars in SA for October and the new BMW M3 CS. We also get behind the wheel of the Audi RS5 and TT RS, Porsche Cayenne S and Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

Ford Ranger Raptor – 0:45
10 best-selling passenger vehicles in SA – 4:54
BMW M3 CS – 10:37
Audi RS5 & TT RS – 14:01
Porsche Cayenne S – 20:37
Lamborghini Huracán Performante – 25:06

