CAR Podcast, Episode 7

In this week’s episode, featuring CAR’s Ian McLaren, Nicol Louw, Sudhir Matai and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new Ford Ranger Raptor, the 10 best-selling passenger cars in SA for October and the new BMW M3 CS. We also get behind the wheel of the Audi RS5 and TT RS, Porsche Cayenne S and Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

Ford Ranger Raptor – 0:45

10 best-selling passenger vehicles in SA – 4:54

BMW M3 CS – 10:37

Audi RS5 & TT RS – 14:01

Porsche Cayenne S – 20:37

Lamborghini Huracán Performante – 25:06