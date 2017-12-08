CAR Podcast, Episode 9

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Mercedes-Benz CLS
In the latest episode of our weekly podcast, we chat about the new Mercedes-Benz CLS and more!
December 8th 2017CAR magazine

In today’s episode, featuring CAR’s Ian McLaren, Gareth Dean, Wilhelm Lutjeharms and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new Mercedes-Benz CLS, the recently revealed Lamborghini Urus and local pricing for the latest Nissan Patrol. We also get behind the wheel of the Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster GTS, new all-wheel-drive BMW M5, updated Nissan X-Trail and box-fresh Volvo XC40.

Mercedes-Benz CLS – 0:44
Lamborghini Urus – 4:15
Nissan Patrol – 7:25
Nissan X-Trail – 9:44
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS – 13:27
BMW M5 – 15:54
Volvo XC40 – 20:05

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / / / /

CAR Podcast, Episode 7

BMW M3 CS
November 17th 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

    In this week’s episode, featuring CAR’s Ian McLaren, Nicol Louw, Sudhir Matai and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new Ford Ranger Raptor, the 10 best-selling passenger cars ...

Read More

CAR Podcast, Episode 6

BMW X2 podcast
November 2nd 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

    In this week’s episode, featuring Gareth Dean, Nicol Louw, Wilhelm Lutjuharms and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new BMW X2, Ferrari FXX-K Evo and updated Toyota Fortuner and Hil...

Read More

CAR Podcast, Episode 5

Audi A7 Sportback for podcast
October 26th 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

    In today’s episode, featuring CAR’s Ian McLaren, Gareth Dean, Sudhir Matai and Wilhelm Lutjeharms, we discuss the new Audi A7 Sportback, the AA’s entry level vehicle sa...

Read More

CAR Podcast, Episode 4

Volkswagen Scirocco
October 19th 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

  In today’s episode of the CAR Podcast, featuring Steve Smith, Wilhelm Lutjeharms, Ian McLaren and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the VW Scirocco being discontinued, BMW and Mercedes-Benz...

Read More
  • Swona

    Could so easily be a Mazda, which is a good thing.