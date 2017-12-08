CAR Podcast, Episode 9
In today’s episode, featuring CAR’s Ian McLaren, Gareth Dean, Wilhelm Lutjeharms and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss the new Mercedes-Benz CLS, the recently revealed Lamborghini Urus and local pricing for the latest Nissan Patrol. We also get behind the wheel of the Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster GTS, new all-wheel-drive BMW M5, updated Nissan X-Trail and box-fresh Volvo XC40.
Mercedes-Benz CLS – 0:44
Lamborghini Urus – 4:15
Nissan Patrol – 7:25
Nissan X-Trail – 9:44
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS – 13:27
BMW M5 – 15:54
Volvo XC40 – 20:05
