Carlex restyles Toyota Hilux, adds luxury interior

Carlex Design has made a habit of taking premium vehicles and adding generous dollops of luxury. But now the Poland-based firm has turned its attention to something a little more utilitarian: the Toyota Hilux.

Yes, the company – which has already had a taste of the commercial segment after working with MS-RT on a custom interior for a tuned Ford Ranger – has set to work on the Japanese bakkie, and has called the result the “Hilly Limited Edition”.

Carlex Design gave the Hilux a custom body kit, including new front and rear bumpers, chunky wheel-arches and a bonnet cover, before slapping a custom wrap on the vehicle. Interestingly, the firm says it also extended the wheelbase and added a suspension lift-kit along with some BF Goodrich rubber.

And inside? Well, you’ll find swathes of hand-stitched black leather, covering everything from the seats and steering wheel to the dashboard. The audio system has also been upgraded, while new rubber flooring and “soundproof” doors ostensibly improve refinement.

Nothing’s changed under the bonnet, though, with Carlex Design saying the kit can be applied to any engine derivative.

And there are more luxury bakkies the way, with Carlex Design apparently also working on modifying the Volkswagen Amarok, Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan. And, if you ask us, it’s just a matter of time before the Mercedes-Benz X-Class joins that list…