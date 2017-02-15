CAR’s Top 12 Best Buys of 2017 revealed!

CAR magazine’s distinguished annual Top 12 Best Buys were presented at a gala dinner in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. Look out for our upcoming March 2017 issue for the full article and rationale behind each decision.

Top 12 Best Buys is our definitive guide to the very best cars in South Africa. As a reminder, here is our judging criteria:

Only vehicles that the CAR team has driven: We factor in the findings of road tests and driving impressions we’ve published during the past year.

Ranges, not individual models: Except in the Budget Car and Performance Car segments, we consider an entire range, not merely one outstanding example.

Consider all the facets: We look at the package, personality, performance, and, ultimately, price.

The bun fight … and then the vote: We set aside a day for the team to debate, argue and arm wrestle over the contestants. And then we vote…

1. Budget car (under R160 000)

Suzuki Celerio 1,0 GA



Runners up

Chevrolet Spark Campus

Suzuki Swift Dzire 1,2 GA

2. Light hatchback

Volkswagen Polo



Runners up

Ford Fiesta

Mazda2

Best light hot hatch: Ford Fiesta ST

3. Light sedan

Volkswagen Polo Vivo



Runners up

Kia Rio Sedan

Suzuki Ciaz

4. Compact hatchback

Volkswagen Golf



Runners up

Audi A3

Opel Astra

5. Compact sedan

Toyota Corolla Quest



Runners up

Ford Focus

Mazda3

6. Compact executive sedan

BMW 3 Series



Runners up

Audi A4

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

7. Luxury car

Mercedes-Benz S-Class



Runners up

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

BMW 7 Series

8. Performance car

Overall: Ferrari 488 Spider



Everyday sportscar: BMW M2 Coupé M-DCT

Family sportscar: Audi RS6 Avant Quattro S tronic

9. Light SUV/crossover

Honda BR-V



Runners up

Kia Soul

Mazda CX-3

Best light MPV: Suzuki Ertiga

10. Compact SUV/crossover

Volkswagen Tiguan



Runners up

Hyundai Tucson

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Best compact SUV: Volkswagen Caddy

11. Large SUV/crossover

Range Rover Sport



Runners up

Volvo XC90

Audi Q7

Best large MPV: Kia Sedona

Best value large SUV: Ford Everest

12. Double-cab bakkie

Ford Ranger



Runners up

Toyota Hilux

Volkswagen Amarok

Best half-tonne bakkie: Chevrolet Utility