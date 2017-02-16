CAR’s Top 12 Special Awards for 2017 announced!
CAR magazine’s distinguished annual Top 12 Best Buys were presented at a gala dinner in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. Look out for our upcoming March issue for the full article and rationale behind each decision (but check out the winners here in the meantime).
Top 12 Best Buys is our definitive guide to the very best cars in South Africa. But we also hand out a few special awards on the night. Here are the winners of those ten gongs…
Company of the year: Mercedes-Benz
Company to watch: Suzuki
Most underrated product: Mahindra XUV500
Motorsport Award: Brad Binder
Production car design: Lexus LC500
Concept car design: Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6
Redesign of the year: Chevrolet Trailblazer
Engine of the year: Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8
Safety Award: Uber
Green award: Electric Vehicle Industry Association