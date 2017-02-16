CAR’s Top 12 Special Awards for 2017 announced!

February 16th 2017CAR magazine

CAR magazine’s distinguished annual Top 12 Best Buys were presented at a gala dinner in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. Look out for our upcoming March issue for the full article and rationale behind each decision (but check out the winners here in the meantime).

Top 12 Best Buys is our definitive guide to the very best cars in South Africa. But we also hand out a few special awards on the night. Here are the winners of those ten gongs…

Company of the year: Mercedes-Benz

Company to watch: Suzuki

Most underrated product: Mahindra XUV500

Motorsport Award: Brad Binder

Production car design: Lexus LC500

Concept car design: Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6

Redesign of the year: Chevrolet Trailblazer

Engine of the year: Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8

Safety Award: Uber

Green award: Electric Vehicle Industry Association

