Carvault opens its doors in Cape Town

With the recent rise in enthusiasm for and interest in new and classic cars, Cape Town has gained another specialist storage facility.

Carvault has a master detailer on site, and there are therefore various options on offer for clients before a car is put into storage. These range from a full valet to more in-depth work, such as paint correction, leather treatment and full body protection, to name but a few.

Apart from storage and master detailing work, the company also offers other services, such as the sale and sourcing of cars, and is well-connected in the local and national motoring fraternity.

During our recent visit to the Salt River-based company, we saw various cars ranging from a Porsche Cayman GT4 to a rare (and pristine) German-specification BMW E36 M3 Coupe and even a Ferrari F355 Spider with a manual transmission.

With soft covers draping all vehicles, the storage area looks immaculate.

For more details, visit Carvault’s website or contact Mark Bruce on 083 992 7834 (mark@carvault.co.za) or Cindi Harding on 083 250 8787 (cindi@carvault.co.za).