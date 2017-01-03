Caterham contemplating a “practical” sportscar

Caterham has been in the Lotus Seven replica business for a very long time and it is undoubtedly the most successful but now, some 60 years later, the brand is edging towards making a new sportscar that has no relation to the Seven.

According to an interview conducted by Autocar, Caterham boss Graham MacDonald states that the sportscar will most likely possess the proportions of the C120 Concept it created alongside Alpine (who has since moved on to create its own sportscar) in 2014 while retaining a front-engine rear-wheel drive layout.

This is something that Caterham has experimented with in the past, enthusiasts may remember the 21, which despite looking rather different, shared a lot of underpinnings with the Seven.

MacDonald also states that this fully enclosed model will not replace any of its current models, but rather come as an extension to the range in order to broaden the brand’s appeal.

Despite currently sourcing its engines from Ford, this new model will not make use of any Ecoboost engines, as a naturally-aspirated engine is more preferable.

Due to financial restrictions, it’s also certain that this new model would be built in conjunction with another manufacturer. MacDonald states that the brand is keen on revisiting its partnership with Renault and pick up where they left off with the C120.